And no, we’re not counting all the returning Mandalorian actors as cameos. Instead, we’ll draw your attention to the two X-Wing pilots who stop Mando when he’s test-driving his new ship – one of them (Captain Carson Teva, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) has appeared before, but his younger counterpart is a newcomer to the New Republic peacekeepers called Lieutenant Reed.

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett gave a starring role to The Mandalorian’s lead character, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) – but he wasn’t the only cameo in this week’s adventure.

Max Lloyd-Jones doubling for Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, and as Lieutenant Reed in The Book of Boba Fett (Disney)

However, the actor playing him – 30-year-old Brit Max Lloyd-Jones – isn’t such a newcomer to the world of The Mandalorian and its spin-offs. You see, he was the body double for Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, with his face later digitally changed to that of the younger Hamill (who also provided the voice) to complete the effect.

In other words, Lloyd-Jones is a new face to Star Wars, but not a new set of shoulders, knees or toes. And now his mug has made its debut as well, and given that Luke Skywalker was an X-Wing pilot himself it seems like a pretty appropriate role for him to show up in (possibly as a reward for keeping such a big secret at the time).

And who knows? If they’re keeping the actor who brought de-aged Luke to life within the Star Wars family, maybe this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Jedi Master Skywalker either. After all, Mando did say he was off to see a little friend soon... and we know who that little friend left with...

The Book of Boba Fett releases new episodes on Wednesdays.