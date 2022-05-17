The Lazarus Project gets air date and first-look clip

From Girl/Haji writer Joe Barton, the eight-parter stars I May Destroy You 's Essiedu as George, a man who wakes up to find himself several months in the past before being recruited for the Lazarus Project – a secret organisation that turns back time when the world is at threat of extinction.

Sky has shared a first-look of Paapa Essiedu in The Lazarus Project , a time-loop thriller now confirmed to premiere in June.

In the clip, we watch as George is caught up is a destructive car chase, jumping into a caravan and chasing down an unknown motorcyclist while being followed by the police.

The series, which airs on Sky Max and NOW from 16th June, also stars Pure's Charly Clive as the love of George's life Sarah, while Caroline Quentin plays Wes – the leader of The Lazarus Project.

They're joined in the cast by Vigil's Anjli Mohindra (Archie), The Split's Rudi Dharmalingam (Shiv) and Strike's Tom Burke, who plays a wanted criminal with plans to detonate a nuclear warhead and destroy the world.

"Then a freak accident harms someone close to George. Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it – unless there is the threat of global extinction," Sky teases. "Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue, as he is faced with the question: if you had the power to rewrite your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

The Lazarus Project will debut on Sky Max and NOW in April 2022 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.