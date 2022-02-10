Naturally, George begins to think he's losing his mind, but then he's approached by a mysterious woman named Archie (Mohindra) who asks: "Freaks you out at first, doesn't it?"

The trailer introduces us to George (Essiedu) – a seemingly normal man who wakes up one morning only to finds that he's inexplicably reliving a day from months before.

Written by Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton, the time-twisting series is described as "a riveting and gripping eight-part action thriller" and also stars Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke and Caroline Quentin.

Sky has unveiled a first look at the upcoming sci-fi series The Lazarus Project – which stars I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu in the lead role.

When George demands to know more, she informs him: "We're a top-secret organisation, dedicated to preventing and undoing mass extinction events. Oh – and we can make time go backwards. Welcome to the Lazarus Project, George."

You can watch the full trailer below, which also shows George getting to grips with his unexpected new role and teases his mission: tracking down a formidable Russian criminal (Burke) who plans to cause global destruction by detonating a nuclear warhead.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Like George, those who work at Lazarus are the few people on earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. Alongside Archie, standoffish Shiv (Rudi Dharmalingam), and their steely leader Wes (Caroline Quentin) George works to prevent global catastrophe – including trying to track down the formidable Rebrov, a wanted criminal intent on detonating a nuclear warhead and destroying the world.

"Then a freak accident harms someone close to George. Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it – unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue, as he is faced with the question: if you had the power to rewrite your past, what would you sacrifice to do it...?"

The Lazarus Project will debut on Sky Max and NOW in April 2022 – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.