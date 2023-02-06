Episode 4 of The Last of Us introduced us to plenty of new characters , and there are two pretty important ones among them - Sam and Henry.

**Warning: Spoilers for episode 4 of The Last of Us ahead.**

After Bill and Frank's story in episode 3, the latest instalment of the HBO show, based on the popular game, shows the terrifying Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) on the hunt for a mysterious character named Henry after the death of her brother.

She's clearly ready to stop at nothing, ordering her followers to kill him and anyone who had collaborated with him - and even killing her own doctor after he wouldn't tell her where Henry was.

The only clues we get throughout the episode as to who Henry is and who he's with are the children's drawings left behind.

That's until the end of episode 4 sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) held at gunpoint by a teenager and a young boy in the series' biggest cliffhanger to date.

Who are Sam and Henry in The Last of Us?

**Warning: Potential spoilers for episode 5 of The Last of Us below**

In the game, Henry is a survivor who leaves Hartford after the military left the quarantine zone. He heads to Pittsburgh with his younger brother Sam, but the pair are hunted by those who have taken over the city.

They meet Joel and Ellie when they're hiding out. They initially fight, but then form an alliance and attempt to leave the city together.

Some changes have been made to the pair and their story, not least that they meet Joel and Ellie in Kansas City, not Pittsburgh.

The biggest change, though, is to Sam's character. He's Deaf in the show and played by a Deaf actor.

Showrunner Neil Druckmann told The Washington Post: "One of the changes that we made for the TV show is we made Sam Deaf ... That kind of constraint led to really interesting storytelling decisions that, in some ways, make that sequence more impactful than it is in the game."

Who is Sam actor Keivonn Woodard?

Keivonn Woodard as Sam in The Last of Us. HBO

Keivonn Woodard is a young Deaf actor who's previously appeared in short films.

He's not said much about his role in The Last of Us so far, other than sharing his character poster and the trailer on Instagram.

However, he did recently tell the Daily Moth of his advice to other young Black Deaf people : "Don’t be afraid to try it out. Because that’s what my parents told me – to not be afraid to try out. I was a bit afraid at first, but I went ahead and overcame that, auditioned, and got the role with The Last of Us! I was mind-blown."

He attended The Last of Us premiere in LA with his co-star and on-screen brother Lamar Johnson, with the pair also snapping photos with actress Nico Parker.

Who is Henry actor Lamar Johnson?

Lamar Johnson as Henry in The Last of Us. HBO

Lamar Johnson is a Canadian actor and director, who's best known for his role in the film The Hate U Give in 2018.

Before his role in The Last of Us, Johnson also landed roles in films including X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and All The Bright Places, and TV series like The Next Step and Your Honor.

Johnson previously predicted how much fans would love the show, telling Collider: "They [are] definitely are taking this IP and making sure that the fans are really getting what they want.

"Adaptations are always difficult, but I think with the team behind this, they really care about the material and the project, and the characters. I think the fans are really going to love the show."

