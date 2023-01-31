Its legacy remains to this day, with a sequel in 2019, a ground-up remaster last year, and a TV show that's currently blowing viewers' minds.

Way back in 2013, Naughty Dog released a title that (like Uncharted back in 2007) used relatively simple gameplay to add another dimension to storytelling in gaming. The Last of Us was an instant hit, winning multiple game of the year awards for its stunning visuals, stirring score and first-rate characters brought to life by superb actors.

If you're new to the games for whatever reason then you're in for a treat, for all the reasons we mentioned above. But with regards to the acting, we thought it would be appropriate to discuss the cast. For all of you coming to the games after the series, you might wonder where you've heard certain voices before.

We also think it appropriate to pay tribute to the series's cast after the sad news of Annie Wersching's passing this week.

Here are all the actors voicing the Last of Us games and where you might recognise them from.

The Last of Us game cast: Full voice actors list for both games

To start, we'll just share the cast list for both games. You'll probably know a lot of these names already!

Full cast of The Last of Us (2013)

Troy Baker as Joel Miller

as Joel Miller Ashley Johnson as Ellie

as Ellie Annie Wersching as Tess

as Tess Merle Dandridge as Marlene

as Marlene Jeffrey Pierce as Tommy Miller

as Tommy Miller W Earl Brown as Bill

as Bill Ashley Scott as Maria Miller

as Maria Miller Nolan North as David

as David Brandon Scott as Henry

as Henry Nadji Jeter as Sam

Full cast list of The Last of Us Part 2 (2019)

Laura Bailey as Abby

as Abby Derek Phillips as Jerry

as Jerry Stephen Chang as Jesse

as Jesse Robert Clotworthy as Seth

as Seth Victoria Grace as Yara

as Yara Ian Alexander as Lev

as Lev Shannon Woodward as Dina

as Dina Patrick Fugit as Owen

as Owen Alejandro Edda as Manny

as Manny Chelsea Tavares as Nora

as Nora Ashly Burch as Mel

as Mel Chase Austin as Jordan

as Jordan Reuben Langdon as Mike

as Mike Maggie MacDonald as Whitney

as Whitney Emily Swallow as Emily

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where do you recognise The Last of Us game actors from?

Most of the cast list, as well as being famous elsewhere, are video game royalty. Take Troy Baker as Joel, for example. He started his gaming voiceover career in 2004, playing both Severin and Kagan in BloodRayne 2. Since then he has become ubiquitous, playing major roles in huge franchises like Arkham, Uncharted, and Death Stranding. Ashley Johnson, too, has appeared in games such as Infamous First Light (playing Jenny).

Another big name from the first name is Nolan North who, like Baker, has appeared in far too many games to mention. He is best known as the loveable rogue Nathan Drake from the Uncharted series, who is the polar opposite of his role as the creepy David in The Last of Us.

The late Annie Wersching has appeared across media, as well as video games. From small roles in films like Bruce Almighty to major roles in 24 and Picard, she also played Tassyn in the 2019 game Anthem.

Laura Bailey, who took the semi-lead in The Last of Us Part 2, is another rock star among video game actors. She actually played the lead role of Rayne in BloodRayne 1 and 2 (alongside Baker), and went from strength to strength in franchises like Resident Evil and Uncharted (playing Helena Harper and Nadine Ross respectively).

More like this

There are plenty of familiar voices in the whole Last of Us franchise. We'd love to share information about everyone on the list, but we'd be here forever! It's a talented cast across both games, and we can't wait to see who may join in possible future instalments.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.