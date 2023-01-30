Wersching's death was first reported on Sunday 29th January, with her publicist confirming that she had died of cancer , following a diagnosis in 2020.

Annie Wersching, the actress best known for her roles in 24, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45.

Wersching's husband Stephen Full said in a statement: "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family...'"

Kiefer Sutherland and Annie Wersching. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wersching was born to parents Sandy and Frank in St Louis, where she was also raised. She began a career in acting, with perhaps her most famous role being 24, the action drama series starring Kiefer Sutherland, in which she played Renee Walker during seasons 7 and 8.

Sutherland said in a tribute to the actress on Twitter: "The world lost a light today. @Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was."

Meanwhile, Wersching was also known for her roles as Julia Brasher in Bosch, as Lily Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, as Emma Whitmore in Timeless, as Leslie Dean in Marvel's Runaways and as Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie. She was most recently seen as The Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard.

Wersching was also known for voicing the character of Tess in The Last of Us video game, which has been adapted into the currently airing TV series.

Neil Druckmann, co-creator of both The Last of Us game and the TV series said in a tribute on Twitter: "I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon. You will forever be part of the TLoU & Naughty Dog family!"

Advertisement

Druckmann also called on fans of the franchise to "show what we’re made of" and consider donating to a GoFundMe campaign for Wersching's children, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie.