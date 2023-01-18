While the drama mostly stays faithful to its source material , fans have noticed that the show may have revealed just how the fungal outbreak started – and let's just say the theory is far from half-baked.

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us premiered this week, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – and the various extras that play the terrifying infected – bringing the post-apocalyptic video game to life.

According to one Reddit user, The Last of Us seems to hint that the disease spread through contaminated flour, writing: "There are too many coincidences that have our main characters avoid eating objects with flour."

In the pre-pandemic 2003 scenes, we learn that Sarah (Nico Parker) – Joel's (Pedro Pascal) daughter – tries to make pancakes but realises there's no flour, so cooks eggs instead, while Joel reveals he's on the Atkins diet, so he can't eat carbohydrates.

Later on, Sarah refuses biscuits and cookies – which would both contain flour – while Joel forgets to buy a birthday cake, which means they yet again avoid flour.

Meanwhile, while the pair are having breakfast, they hear on the radio that the outbreak happens in Jakarta, Indonesia – which also happens to be home to the world's largest flour mill.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

To dive even deeper into the theory, flour contains yeast, which is a type of fungus, and The Last of Us fans will know that infections are caused by a cordyceps disease – which is also fungal.

Whether you love or loaf this theory, you can't deny that there's an awful lot of breadcrumbs left in episode 1 that could be explored in future episodes.

Read more:

The Last of Us is available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW, with an Entertainment Membership for just £9.99.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on this week.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.