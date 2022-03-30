The kids show is billed as an "action-packed eco fable", showing the aftermath of what happens when a fleet of environmental clean-up robots appear to turn on the human race.

A group of school children are thrown into a high stakes adventure in Netflix 's latest original series The Last Bus, which also features The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan.

The Last Bus stars a cast of child actors in the lead roles, while Sheehan joins in a supporting capacity as the billionaire tech whizz behind the sinister drones.

The Last Bus release date

The Last Bus is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 1st April 2022, with all episodes dropping at once as is typical on the service.

The Last Bus cast

The ensemble cast of The Last Bus is led by Moosa Mostafa (Nativity Rocks!) as Nas, Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point) as Misha, Daniel Frogson (His Dark Materials) as Tom and Nathanael Saleh (Mary Poppins Returns) as Josh.

Other youngsters featuring in the series include Curtis Kantsa (Blue Story) as Danny and Carys John (Malory Towers) as Bethan, alongside screen newcomers Marlie Morrelle and Phoebe De Silva as Chelsea and Sophie respectively.

The adult cast includes Robert Sheehan (Misfits) as billionaire tech inventor Dalton Monkhouse and Tom Basden (After Life) as the kids' ill-prepared school teacher Mr Short.

What is The Last Bus about?

Robert Sheehan in The Last Bus Netflix

The story kicks off on a fateful school trip to the launch of a new line of cutting-edge drones known as genie orbs, which are supposedly intended to help clean up the environment.

However, moments after their unveiling, the bots seem to vaporise everyone in attendance, as well as audiences at numerous companion events all over the world.

Our plucky troupe of students are among the only people who escape the chaos, making it their mission to track down tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse (Sheehan) and learn the truth about his dangerous invention.

Along the way, they'll learn a lot about themselves and form a family-like bond, overcoming dangerous foes by working together.

The Last Bus trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for The Last Bus in March 2022, roughly one month prior to the release of the series – check it our below.

