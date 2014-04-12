Karen Gillan has revealed that her trademark long red locks were donated to Star Wars after she had them shorn off to play Marvel’s bald-headed Guardians of the Galaxy character Nebula.

“They made my hair into the most incredible well-made wig and they gave it to the Star Wars people,” Gillan told Collider. “It’s just so funny to think that my hair is made into a wig, next to all these Star Wars monster heads in a warehouse."

Does that mean Gillan’s hair will play a starring role in JJ Abrams’s sequel? Not necessarily – there are bound to be other high-profile barnets in the running – but in the absence of an official statement, we’d certainly keep a look out for a fiery-headed character when the film finally hits cinemas in December 2015.

Guardians of the Galaxy is in UK cinemas from 1 August

