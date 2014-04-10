Could an unknown British actress with no move credits to her name be in the running for a major role in JJ Abrams' latest sci-fi project? The Hollywood Reporter certainly thinks so.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers is a third-year Archaeology and Anthropology student at Oxford University, as well as the co-founder of the university's Footprint Theatre and a committee member for the Oxford University Dramatic Society. And although she is an utterly unfamiliar face, that might all be about to change.

"One of the roles yet to be filled is that of a young black or mixed-race woman who may be a descendent of Jedi Knight Ben Kenobi," says THR. "In the film, which takes place 30 years after the events of 1983's Star Wars: Episode III: Return of the Jedi, the character would cross paths with the children of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia."

Filming for the much-anticipated return to that galaxy far, far away is rumoured to start in May. Although Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn has recently been chatting about how casting for the film is almost complete and some shooting had already taken place.

So surely something will have to be confirmed soon?

