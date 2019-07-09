In reality, Gillan faced off with her fast-moving old foe (don’t blink, or you’re dead!) while she was visiting former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who created her character Amy Pond as well as the Weeping Angels.

As longtime Radio Times readers will know, Steven Moffat has for many years possessed a real stone Weeping Angel in his back garden and as far as we know, it won’t actually zap you back in time to feed off the remaining years off your life (though we haven’t checked).

Still, whether they’re in deadly danger or not it’s nice to see that old Tardis teams do stick together (Moffat and actor Arthur Darvill previously came to the Jumanji premiere to support Gillan in 2017) and even invite a few old foes round for tea.

Presumably, the next time Matt Smith pops round for a cuppa there’ll be a friendly Dalek on the biscuit run.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020