"A woman Doctor would be really cool because a lot of people are sceptical about having a woman play the role," Gillan explains in an interview in this week's Radio Times magazine, "but I think they probably were [sceptical] before Kathryn Janeway came along in Star Trek: Voyager, and she was amazing."

She's not alone in her thinking either. Piper, who played Rose Tyler, previously argued that not having a woman play the Doctor next would feel like a snub.

With the jury still out, and a new Doctor yet to be officially confirmed, could they get their wish? And could Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge be the woman to make it come true?

