Picking up years after the events of preceding series Camp Cretaceous, the story follows our protagonists as they attempt to put a stop to the illegal trade and mistreatment of dinosaurs (following the events of Fallen Kingdom).

Fans are now hoping that the show will get at least one more season to wrap up its story and potentially tie into 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion, which ushered in a new status quo for the franchise.

That will be shaken up once again in 2025's Rebirth, a hotly anticipated sequel that will introduce Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Marvel's Scarlett Johansson and Leave the World Behind's Mahershala Ali as its stars.

For now, here's everything we know about the future of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory on Netflix.

Will there be Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Netflix

Netflix is yet to announce whether Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is renewed for season 3 or cancelled, but the hope for more episodes is still very much alive.

After all, the second season has been out for less than a week (at the time of writing), and it certainly isn't unusual to still be in the dark about what the future holds at this stage.

Encouragingly, the show has been able to crack Netflix's top 10 most-watched television programmes in the UK, which is by no means an easy feat – particularly for animated originals.

We'll bring you more information on the future of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory as it comes in.

When could a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 be released?

There was a mere five months separating seasons 1 and 2 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, with preceding series Camp Cretaceous also following a rapid schedule of dropping new episodes every five to seven months.

Therefore, we expect that the show would stick to this pattern if it gets renewed for season 3, which would point to a release date in spring 2025.

Who could star in a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. Netflix

If Jurassic World: Chaos Theory does get renewed for a third season, it's quite likely that the principal voice cast would return for another dino-filled adventure.

Here's an overview of the key players in the series:

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman

Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon

Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina "Yaz" Fadoula

Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

Kiersten Kelly as Brooklynn

Chaos Theory season 2 was also notable for its guest appearances from Severance star Dichen Lachman, who reprised the role of Soyona Santos (aka The Broker) that she originated in Jurassic World: Dominion.

What could happen in a potential Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3?

That remains to be seen at this stage, but there's plenty of speculation circulating after the dramatic season 2 ending.

Fans are particularly intrigued to see how the show will tie-in with Dominion, given that Dichen Lachman's Broker is still at large in the opening sequence of that film.

Is there a Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3 trailer?

No trailer yet, unfortunately, as it is yet to be renewed. We'll update this page if new footage arrives.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

