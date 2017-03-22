Barrowman teamed up with Victor Garber and Jesse L. Martin to sing More I Cannot Wish You in the 60-minute musical superhero spectacular, and boy did he give it his all.

Barrowman has been playing Arrow's Malcolm Merlyn since 2012 and in 2016 he signed a deal to star in all of The CW's DC superhero shows, including fellow Doctor Who alumnus Arthur Darvill's Legends of Tomorrow.

His vocal skills will come as no surprise to those who remember Barrowman's BBC entertainment series Tonight's The Night.

Or, of course, those who followed his singing career.