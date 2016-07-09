And we all know Arthur Darvill's playing Time Lord The Doc... sorry, Time Master Rip Hunter in Legends of Tomorrow, so what's to stop him encountering Cap... sorry, Malcolm Merlyn, on screen?

Absolutely nothing, that's what. Not even space and time. Even if they haven't exactly confirmed that it will happen yet...

Doctor Who nostalgia aside, it's a pretty big deal for Barrowman. In fact, only Legends of Tomorrow's Wentworth Miller (who plays Leonard Snart) has a similar contract and status with the network.

Guess we'll be waiting a while to get him back on Doctor Who then, eh?