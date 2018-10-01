"I found an old black-and-white image on Google that spoke to me," she said during an interview with Radio Times. "It's of a woman walking with purpose in crop trousers, boots, braces and a T-shirt, and she just looks so comfortable and non-gender specific — that was my style point."

Her already-iconic rainbow T-shirt was partly inspired by Coldplay's cover artwork.

"I need it [the costume] to have colour because I respond to colour," Whittaker revealed. "I really love the use of colour on Coldplay album covers, which I also showed to Ray.

"Which is where the rainbow came in — nothing evokes a sense of hope in me more than hundreds of rainbows!"

Whittaker, who previously worked with Holman during Broadchurch, said she wanted her costume to be "comfortable" and "practical" — "I certainly needed pockets" — and revealed the hidden message behind her long blue coat.

"Ray [Holman] had the idea of my coat representing the sky — so the exterior is day but the lining is dark blue for space," she said.

However, it seems that there's still a secret message behind the costume.

"One day I might be able to tell you what it all means," she teased, "but for now everything is a secret between me and Ray, so I'm not allowed to say."

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October at 6.45pm