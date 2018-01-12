“Ray and myself designed the costume from scratch,” Whittaker told Doctor Who Magazine in a new interview.

“We’re old friends, because we did five years of Broadchurch together, and it’s an incredibly collaborative relationship, really creative.

“He was able to take a sometimes bizarre explanation from me and then offer up exactly what I was trying to articulate. I’d have an idea and then he’d take it to the next level. My acorn of an idea would turn into an oak tree as soon as Ray got hold of it.

“We started in August, and it went on until October,” she continued. “The very first meeting we had about the costume was all very secret and incognito.

Jodie Whittaker's full Doctor Who costume

“As we were talking I was completely distracted by the colour of the wallpaper behind us. I told Ray I absolutely loved that colour, and that’s the colour of the trousers. It’s petrol!”

And Whittaker also had some bad news for cosplayers keen to pick up their own version of her outfit in the shops – despite its fairly normal appearance everything was custom-made, so fans may be hard pressed to replicate the look easily.

“For me, none of it is [high-street available],” she said.

“I did try on a T-shirt that was off the peg and I really liked it, but there were elements of it that didn’t quite work. It kind of went through so many forms in Ray’s workshop – he cut it to the right shape and put the print on the front.”

Oh well – these days, we reckon the fans are canny enough to make their own versions without TOO much difficulty.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn, while the new issue of Doctor Who Magazine is on sale now