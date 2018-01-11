Now, new photos of the current Time Lord’s outfit have emerged that show Whittaker in all her glory – and as rumoured, her coat IS blue after all.

The first new shot came from Doctor Who Magazine's cover interview with Whittaker, with the BBC sharing another shot of the new star later in January.

Apart from the coat confirmation, there’s not much to glean from these photos, but it’s another step forward in the exciting march towards Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series this autumn. We can hardly wait to see her in action.

Doctor Who Magazine’s latest issue will be on sale from Thursday 11th January, and will include interviews with Jodie Whittaker and new showrunner Chris Chibnall