She laughs. She says “it’s amazing” or “bloody brilliant” to every outfit. And she seems SO excited to pilot the Tardis in a few months time.

Whittaker’s got good reason to be so thrilled: the clothes she donned in the video announcing her casting won't even be the same outfit she'll be wearing in series 11. And instead of waiting for that reveal (hopefully coming in the next few weeks), Who cosplayers chose to construct her temporary costume.

In short: Jodie Whittaker couldn't be more lovable and Whovians are hella dedicated.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas