Jodie Whittaker hints she’s filmed Doctor Who regeneration scene – but doesn’t know who new Doctor is
The Doctor will soon be handing over the TARDIS keys.
Published:
Jodie Whittaker has hinted that she’s already filmed her Doctor Who regeneration scene – but insists she has no idea who the next Doctor will be.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “They are never going to tell me who it is [that’s replacing me].
“We filmed some scenes, but the new Doctor wasn’t there. I wasn’t there for Peter [Capaldi], and I only met him months later when I passed him in the street!”
On season 13, she added: “I’m not allowed to tell you anything, but I can say the first episode is out on Halloween and it is a six-episode story arc – it’s like a six-hour film and it is amazing.”
Whittaker and her co-star Mandip Gill wrapped their final scenes earlier this month, according to a tweet posted on the official Doctor Who Twitter account.
That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming 🎬❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8d1XpuKzK— Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2021
“That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming,” the tweet read.
RadioTimes.com understands that Whittaker has now wrapped entirely on Doctor Who, including the regeneration scene.
Russell T Davies has already been named as showrunner for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and beyond, although there’s no official word yet on Jodie Whittaker’s replacement.
Speaking at a press event on Monday 11th October, Piers Wenger – head of BBC Drama – said that Davies is a “man with a vision” for the next iteration of Doctor Who.
Doctor Who will return to BBC One on the 31st October.