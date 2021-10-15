The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Sci-fi
  4. Jodie Whittaker hints she’s filmed Doctor Who regeneration scene – but doesn’t know who new Doctor is

Jodie Whittaker hints she’s filmed Doctor Who regeneration scene – but doesn’t know who new Doctor is

The Doctor will soon be handing over the TARDIS keys.

Doctor Who

Published:

Jodie Whittaker has hinted that she’s already filmed her Doctor Who regeneration scene – but insists she has no idea who the next Doctor will be.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, she said: “They are never going to tell me who it is [that’s replacing me].

“We filmed some scenes, but the new Doctor wasn’t there. I wasn’t there for Peter [Capaldi], and I only met him months later when I passed him in the street!”

On season 13, she added: “I’m not allowed to tell you anything, but I can say the first episode is out on Halloween and it is a six-episode story arc – it’s like a six-hour film and it is amazing.”

Whittaker and her co-star Mandip Gill wrapped their final scenes earlier this month, according to a tweet posted on the official Doctor Who Twitter account.

“That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming,” the tweet read.

RadioTimes.com understands that Whittaker has now wrapped entirely on Doctor Who, including the regeneration scene.

Russell T Davies has already been named as showrunner for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023 and beyond, although there’s no official word yet on Jodie Whittaker’s replacement.

Speaking at a press event on Monday 11th October, Piers Wenger – head of BBC Drama – said that Davies is a “man with a vision” for the next iteration of Doctor Who.

Read more:

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC One on the 31st October. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-fi hub.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Read More