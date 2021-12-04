Jodie Whittaker says she’ll leave Doctor Who on a “real high” with Flux and 2022 specials

Jodie Whittaker has said that she’s leaving Doctor Who on a “real high” following serialised story Flux and the upcoming 2022 specials that will end with the Thirteenth Doctor’s regeneration.

After months of rumours, Whittaker’s retirement from the role was announced earlier this year, with returning showrunner Russell T Davies set to bring a major creative shake-up to the long-running series.

That said, no details have yet been given on who will be the next face of the TARDIS, nor what state the world of Doctor Who will be in by the time the Chris Chibnall era draws to a close.

However, Whittaker herself is confident that fans will be pleased, stating that she fought off the temptation to stay for another season as she was so confident about the send-off that Chibnall had dreamt up for her.

“I know obviously what the storylines are,” she told RadioTimes.com. “I know what challenges Chris is going to lay ahead in a brilliant way, and as an actor I just felt like this was a real high.

“So I’d be staying for so many right reasons but then also just to kind of cling on to something for myself, whereas actually what I’m being given is wonderful.”

When quizzed on whether there was anything she wished she could have done before leaving the show, Whittaker appeared content with the epic stories that her collaborator had set up for her.

“For me, with Chris, I’ve never had to feel like something is missing, because I’ve been kept on my toes the entire time,” she continued.

“So as far as something to play, I knew I didn’t have to worry about being challenged [because] whatever he was going to give me was going to be a challenge.”

Doctor Who: Flux comes to an end tomorrow night (5th December), with the show then taking a break from our weekend schedules until the New Year’s Day special in 2022.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.