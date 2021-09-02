Jodie Whittaker says Doctor Who is “the best thing I’ve ever done” as she addresses her exit

Jodie Whittaker has addressed her Doctor Who exit for the first time in a new interview, where she describes the long-running sci-fi drama as the “best thing” she has ever worked on.

The actor’s tenure on the show began in 2018, when she took over from Peter Capaldi, and has seen some major changes and additions to the lore of the franchise.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall would both be departing Doctor Who in 2022, allowing the show to undergo a major creative shake-up.

In an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music, she reflected on her experience with the show and its passionate viewers, heaping glowing praise on her colleagues and fans alike.

She began: “The two highlights for me are having a brand new family of cast and crew, and making a set of mates for life in an environment where we have such joy going into work everyday, and we’re part of something so amazing.

“But then also, on the outside of it, seeing how much it means to Doctor Who fans of old, to new Whovians, to people who have gone away and revisited – whatever stage of Whovian journey they’re in, just being half a second in that has been really exciting.”

Whittaker has featured in a number of major projects over the years, including Broadchurch, Black Mirror and cult hit Attack The Block, but Doctor Who seemingly trumps everything else she’s worked on.

She added: “It means so much to so many different people and now I’m a part of this… for me, it’s going to be the best thing I’ve ever done. I’ve loved it, I’ve loved every second of it.”

While fans can’t help speculating on where the franchise will go next and who will be the next Doctor, Whittaker ended the interview by reminding fans she has many more adventures still to air: “Don’t write me out just yet!”

