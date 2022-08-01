Colleen Wing star on MCU future: 'Fans have to keep pushing Marvel'

Henwick played the martial artist in Netflix TV series Iron Fist and The Defenders – in addition to one episode of Luke Cage – and there has been some talk of a potential return at some point later down the line.

Former Iron Fist star Jessica Henwick has said she would be open to return as her character Colleen Wing in the future, although she conceded that nothing is in the pipeline at the moment.

But in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com to promote her role in Joe and Anthony Russo's The Gray Man, Henwick said that she has "heard nothing" about reprising the role, even if there had been some rumours to the contrary.

"It's so funny – every other month I hear some rumour, or some comic book website has come out with a big expose," she said. "And they just make it up. They just make it up!

"I was talking to my friend who saw all these articles about him being the new chosen one for The Flash, and I messaged him, and I was like, 'Yo, is this true?'

"And he was like, 'They just make it up, dude – nothing is happening!'"

Simone Missick as Misty Knight and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing in Marvel's Iron Fist. Netflix

And she went on to say that if fans really did want to see Colleen back in the fold, it was up to them to let Marvel know.

"I love Colleen," she said. "And I loved working with Simone [Missick] as Misty [Knight]. Maybe there's a world where they return one day, but it's not up to me – if the fans want it, they gotta keep pushing Marvel."

