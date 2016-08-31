“Peter makes fun of me because I’ve dropped Louise,” she told Grimshaw.

“I’ve dropped my middle name – just because I was going to places and people were going Jenna-Louise, Jenna-Louise and I found it so weird because it’s just not my name. Well it is, but it’s not.

“So Peter calls me 'the artist formerly known as JLC' which I quite like.”

When asked if she responded to that name or just ignored fans, she added: “No, I respond, or I just look at Peter with a sigh.”

We’re sure his hearts are in the right place – after all, if you can change your name on a whim and get paid to dress in a crown all day, we’re sure it’s handy to have a friend to help keep your feet on the ground – but in any case, it’s good to know the former Tardis crew are still on good terms.

With that said, it’s not exactly like Coleman is pining for her days as Clara, with the actress responding in the negative when asked whether she missed Doctor Who.

“I don’t yet just because I think I was leaving for so long,” she said, “and I loved Wales but London and Yorkshire (where Victoria is filmed) are nice as well.”

Or could it be because she might still have a little bit of Doctor Who acting to come? Only time (and space) will tell – though for now, it seems like Miss Oswald is quite happy in her palatial new home. Long live the Queen!

Victoria continues on ITV this Sunday