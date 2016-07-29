"We had the exit in the works for so long. Who knows, in the future," said Coleman. "But I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS with Ashildr/Maisie [Williams].

"You don’t want to unpick it, in any way," she told Collider. "Steven [Moffat] spoke about the exit for so long, and I think he did such a great job. From Face the Raven to the finale of twists and turns, I couldn’t really ask for anything more. It’s been an incredible three series. That was that unique time in my life, and that was amazing."

Of her time on the long-running sci-fi show, Coleman – who is about to lead ITV's big costume drama Victoria – said being part of Doctor Who is "a different way of working".

"It’s such a unique show and a unique beast, in itself. Every two weeks is so, so different, and you’re playing that story with an over-arching character. It really is the relationships with Matt [Smith] and Peter [Capaldi] that made that job everything that is it, and what they taught me as actors. They’re so uniquely wonderful. They’re really amazing friends. I think I was lucky to have fallen into the hands of both of them, and they’re really good friends today. Today being six months later."