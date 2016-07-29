Jenna Coleman responds to talk of her Doctor Who return
Peter Capaldi reckons we might see Clara again, so what does the former companion have to say about it?
Peter Capaldi may have said recently that we haven't seen the last of his former companion Clara Oswald, but actress Jenna Coleman isn't anticipating a return just yet.
Not that she's writing it off, of course...
"We had the exit in the works for so long. Who knows, in the future," said Coleman. "But I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS with Ashildr/Maisie [Williams].
"You don’t want to unpick it, in any way," she told Collider. "Steven [Moffat] spoke about the exit for so long, and I think he did such a great job. From Face the Raven to the finale of twists and turns, I couldn’t really ask for anything more. It’s been an incredible three series. That was that unique time in my life, and that was amazing."
Of her time on the long-running sci-fi show, Coleman – who is about to lead ITV's big costume drama Victoria – said being part of Doctor Who is "a different way of working".
"It’s such a unique show and a unique beast, in itself. Every two weeks is so, so different, and you’re playing that story with an over-arching character. It really is the relationships with Matt [Smith] and Peter [Capaldi] that made that job everything that is it, and what they taught me as actors. They’re so uniquely wonderful. They’re really amazing friends. I think I was lucky to have fallen into the hands of both of them, and they’re really good friends today. Today being six months later."