Looks like we’ll have to wait eight months before we get a proper glimpse of Bill in Doctor Who. We repeat: Eight. Whole. Months.

Well, seeing as Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall will replace Moffat as showrunner in 2018, there could be room for the impossible girl’s return. Here's hoping.

It’s been nine months since Jenna Coleman left Doctor Who, and she's about to embark on a new journey in ITV's period drama Victoria. However, she still has one eye on her successor, new Who companion Pearl Mackie.

Speaking on the red carpet for the new drama, Coleman said she had been in contact with Peter Capaldi while they were filming the new series, and was intrigued to see how new character Bill settled in.

She also said that it wasn't important that the show cast a non-white actor as the Doctor's companion, saying that showrunner Steven Moffat instead concentrates on finding "the right person and the right actor for the part."

“I think the way that Steven always casts is actor-led and I think that’s very important," she said. "I think it has to be the right person and the right actor for the part.”

However, the Doctor's longest-serving companion wasn’t exactly sure what we can expect from Mackie: “I’ve no idea, which is what’s really exciting! I spoke to Peter today and I know they’re shooting the new series, but I know nothing!”

But as for her own character, Coleman is certain that Clara won't be returning to Who any time soon.

“I think I’d probably raise Steven’s blood pressure if I rang up and said ‘bring me back!’” Coleman said. “We’ve only just finished that story so I wouldn’t want to unpick it!”

Jenna Coleman will star in ITV’s Victoria, 9pm Sunday 28th August

