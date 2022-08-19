Jenna Coleman says Doctor Who return "could happen" in future

The actor, who is best known for playing Clara Oswald – the companion to both the Eleventh (Matt Smith) and Twelfth (Peter Capaldi), addressed whether she would reprise the role in a recent interview.

Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman has teased her potential return to the sci-fi show, revealing that it "could happen in the future".

Speaking to Best magazine, Coleman said: "It could happen in the future, who knows? I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS!"

She added that the three series she spent on Doctor Who were "incredible".

"I took away so much from my time working with Peter [Capaldi], Matt [Smith] and the rest of the cast and crew on something so loved and revered. It was such a special time in my life."

Coleman first appeared in Doctor Who back in 2012 and went on to become a companion of the Doctor the following year, before leaving in 2017.

Since Doctor Who, Coleman has starred in The Cry, Victoria, The Serpent and most recently The Sandman.

If the BAFTA-nominee were to return to Doctor Who, she wouldn't be the only one – with David Tennant and Catherine Tate reprising their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble for the show's 60th anniversary.

Tennant has teased that he's filmed with "many" more people during his return, revealing that set photos captured so far "aren't even close to the whole story" of his involvement.

Jodie Whittaker's finale episode is set to air this year, with Daleks, Cybermen and the Master (Sacha Dhawan) making an appearance ahead of Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the next Doctor.

