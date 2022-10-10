Jenna Coleman: 'Doctor Who never leaves you'

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Coleman was asked if she still keeps up to date with things in the Whoniverse and whether she was excited about incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

It's been a decade since Jenna Coleman made her Doctor Who debut as companion Clara Oswald – and now, the star has explained how the show "never leaves you".

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Yeah, very excited," was her response. "And obviously to see Russell T Davies back at the helm.

"I still speak to Matt [Smith] and Peter [Capaldi]," she added. "I got a really nice message from Steven [Moffat] the other day saying it was 10 years since I’d been on [Doctor Who], which was terrifying.

"But yeah, it’s very much like a family. I feel like it’s one of those jobs that never leaves you."

Matt Smith as the Doctor and Jenna Coleman as Clara in Doctor Who.

Although Coleman is not one of the stars returning in the upcoming centenary or 60th anniversary specials, earlier this year she teased that she could reprise her role as Clara somewhere down the line.

"It could happen in the future, who knows?" she told Best magazine. "I think, at least for a good while, Clara is probably broken down somewhere in time and space, trying to understand how to work a TARDIS!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.