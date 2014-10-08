Independence Day debuted in 1996, with a sequel to the landmark-destroying blockbuster being mooted ever since. The film, provisionally titled Independence Forever Part I, is currently scheduled to be released on July 4th 2016, marking 20 years since the first alien invasion.

Goldblum sounded a note of caution about other casting rumours, including his co-star Will Smith, but assured fans work is progressing: “I’ve heard recent rumblings here and there about it, and….maybe last weekend there was a script handed in, so it’s brewing.

What about his other famous (and almost identical) role as a scientist in Jurassic Park? Could he be making an appearance in the upcoming Jurassic World? Well…

“People like that Jurassic Park thing, and I think they’re making another which I tell them, I’ll be first in line for, but am not in.”

Find a way Jeff. Err... find a way.