The Suicide Squad announcement confirms the return of Margot Robbie (who played Harley Quinn in the 2016 original), Viola Davis (commander Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Although Gunn's post didn’t confirm their characters, these actors are expected to reprise their former roles.

Significantly, Jared Leto, who played The Joker in the 2016 film is missing from the cast list. Deadshot star Will Smith also does not appear.

Scheduled for a 6th August 2021 release date, the baddie mashup will be a reboot of the Suicide Squad story rather than a sequel to the critically-panned 2016 movie.