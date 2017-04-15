The video below is a full recording of the Doctor Who panel at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival earlier this April, just one week before the launch of series 10 on BBC1.

In it, the four panellists talk with journalist Samira Ahmed about the making of series 10 – and what it feels like now it's about to go out into the world.

Peter Capaldi describes it as having to go through something like a "compression chamber", moving from life on the set of Doctor Who to the 'real world' outside.

Pearl Mackie says she now can't hear water in the pipes without thinking of Doctor Who monsters. "It takes over your mind!" she says. Wonder whether she was warned of the psychological implications of being the new companion before she took the job?

But the best moments come when the audience ask the questions, and Capaldi contemplates the responsibility of playing this "mythic figure".

If you can't wait for series 10 to start, there's no better way of passing the time than watching this.

Doctor Who series 10 begins Saturday 15 April at 7.20pm on BBC1