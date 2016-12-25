In the final scenes of the episode, evil body-swapping brain aliens Harmony Shoal have been defeated and one is arrested, while the other abandons his host body (Aleksander Jovanovic’s Dr Sim) and escapes inside a UNIT soldier.

Seeing Sim’s empty body, another UNIT soldier (played by Joseph Vaughn) tells his fellow: “Wait here – I’m putting a call in to Osgood,” before walking away. Very cool.

Clearly, Osgood’s position and influence at UNIT have only continued to grow if she’s the number-one alien expert called on by operatives around the world – and considering the fact that the evil brains will probably be returning (given that one of them escaped), it’s not too much to suppose that Osgood would be tied into that storyline.

More like this

Then again, we haven’t heard any news of her involvement thus far and it could be that this was just a fun little reference for fans to look out for. Hopefully, we’ll find out the truth (whether it’s Osgood news or, er, Osbad news) in the months to come.

Advertisement

Doctor Who will return to BBC1 in April 2017