Returning to Chicago, she'll wind up back in the armour after crossing paths with magically-powered gangster Parker Robbins aka the Hood (Anthony Ramos), but will she be able to resist the enigmatic figure's promise of limitless resources?

Marvel's Ironheart on Disney+ also adds Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Sacha Baron Cohen (Disclaimer) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but their roles remain shrouded in mystery.

If you're interested to know more about Marvel's latest, read on for your introduction to the Ironheart cast.

Marvel's Ironheart cast: Full list of actors and characters in Disney+ series

Dominique Thorne stars in Ironheart. Marvel Studios

Here's a round-up of the key players in Marvel's Ironheart – read on for more detailed breakdowns on the principal characters, including where you might have seen the actors playing them before.

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins / the Hood

Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington

Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy

Manny Montana as Cousin John

Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington

Anji White as Ronnie Williams

Jim Rash as the dean of MIT

Regan Aliyah as TBC

Harper Anthony as TBC

Zoe Terakes as TBC

Shakira Barrera as TBC

Rashida 'Sheedz' Olayiwola as TBC

Sonia Denis as TBC

Paul Calderón as TBC

Cree Summer as TBC

Sacha Baron Cohen as TBC

Shea Couleé stars as Slug

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart

Dominique Thorne plays Riri Williams in Ironheart. Marvel Studios

Who is Riri Williams / Ironheart? Riri Williams is a genius MIT student, who was first introduced in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There, she became a target of Atlantean, Wakandan and American interest, after it came to light that she had designed a machine that could detect the highly valuable and scarce substance known as Vibranium.

Ultimately, she helped Shuri (Letitia Wright) defeat Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his forces, before returning to her civilian life. However, her interest in designing and using armoured suits (similar to those of the late Tony Stark) is as-yet unshakeable.

What else has Dominique Thorne been in? Thorne is best known for her roles in prestige dramas If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah, both of which were major awards contenders.

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins / the Hood

Anthony Ramos plays the Hood in Marvel's Ironheart. Marvel / Disney

Who is Parker Robbins / the Hood? Parker is a gangster who comes into the possession of a mysterious hood that grants him magical powers, thus making him an even greater threat to Riri's home city of Chicago. Parker recognises her vast potential and proposes a collaboration between them, suggesting that his lucrative criminal schemes are the only way she can work on her ambitious projects without compromise.

What else has Anthony Ramos been in? Ramos is best known for being in the original cast of Broadway musical Hamilton and the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Since then, he's appeared in disaster flick Twisters and fantasy adventure Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington

Lyric Ross photographed for Marvel's Ironheart. Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

Who is Natalie? Natalie is a longtime friend of Riri Williams.

What else has Lyric Ross been in? Ross is best known for playing Deja Pearson in the hit family drama This Is Us. She also provided the voice of Kat in Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key's animated film Wendell & Wild.

Alden Ehrenreich as Joe McGillicuddy

Alden Ehrenreich stars in Ironheart. Corey Nickols / Getty Images for IMDb

Who is Joe McGillicuddy? McGillicuddy is a mysterious man who crosses paths with Riri and appears to encourage her on her journey (according to the trailers released thus far). However, there may be more to this character than meets the eye, with many fans speculating that Joe McGillicuddy is not his real name.

What else has Alden Ehrenreich been in? Ehrenreich came to the attention of movie buffs around the world after he was cast as Han Solo in 2018's ill-fated Solo: A Star Wars Story. The film proved to be a critical and commercial disappointment, but his performance was largely praised as one of the stronger elements. Since then, he's appeared in Phoebe Dynevor drama Fair Play, Elizabeth Banks comedy Cocaine Bear and Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Oppenheimer.

Manny Montana as Cousin John

Manny Montana stars in Ironheart. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Who is Cousin John? Cousin John is an associate of Parker Robbins.

What else has Manny Montana been in? Montana is best known for roles in television dramas Good Girls, Mayans MC and Westworld. He also appeared in Clint Eastwood's 2018 film The Mule.

Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington

Who is Xavier Washington? Little is known about this character at the time of writing this piece.

What else has Matthew Elam been in? Elam's most notable screen credits are Fargo season 4, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and legal drama 61st Street.

Anji White as Ronnie Williams

Who is Ronnie Williams? Ronnie is Riri's mother.

What else has Anji White been in? White also appeared in both Fargo season 4 and 61st Street, sharing those credits in common with co-star Elam. She's also known for coming-of-age series The Chi and audio drama Lake Song.

Jim Rash as the dean of MIT

Jim Rash. Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Who is the dean of MIT? The dean of MIT was briefly seen at the beginning of Captain America: Civil War, where he hassles Tony Stark for support following his presentation of groundbreaking technology to students. The role is something of an in-joke as Civil War directors Anthony and Joe Russo previously worked on American sitcom Community, where Jim Rash played the chaotic and hapless dean of an underfunded community college.

What else has Jim Rash been in? As mentioned above, Rash is probably best known for Community, where he played the eccentric and frequently hilarious Dean Craig Pelton. Other roles include romcoms Fly Me to the Moon and Bros as well as Harley Quinn, American Housewife and Velma. He also penned the screenplay for George Clooney's 2011 film The Descendants, for which he won an Academy Award.

Sacha Baron Cohen as TBC

Sacha Baron Cohen at an Oscars party. Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Who is Sacha Baron Cohen playing in Ironheart? Cohen's role in the show remains under wraps, but some fans have speculated that he could be playing Marvel's demonic villain Mephisto, who has been rumoured for an MCU bow since 2021's WandaVision.

What else has Sacha Baron Cohen been in? Cohen became famous around the world for his character-based comedy, playing outrageous figures such as Ali G, Borat and Bruno – and often involving unsuspecting members of the public in his stunts. He has also taken more dramatic roles in miniseries The Spy and Disclaimer as well as Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7. Cohen also voices Julian, king of the lemurs, in DreamWorks Animation franchise Madagascar.

Marvel's Ironheart is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 25th June.

