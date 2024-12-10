The animated show, which began in 2021, is gearing up for its third instalment, set for release in April 2025.

Soon after, the comic books will return with new series Invincible Universe: Battle Beast.

Here's everything you need to know!

When will Invincible Universe: Battle Beast be released?

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 will be released in April 2025, weeks after Invincible season 3 ends.

We're waiting on a specific date, but we'll keep this page updated with more details.

In an announcement, Kirkman said: "What can I say? I just can't get enough of the Invincible Universe!

"Moving from the comic series directly to the animated series, I haven't really had a break. That said, while adapting the series to animation, I've been itching to do something new!

"Longtime fans will know there's a massive gap in Battle Beast's appearances in the series between Invincible issue 19 and issue 55.

"There's a lot of story to tell, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have Battle Beast co-creator Ryan Ottley on board to tell it with me!"

Invincible. Prime Video

Ottley added: "When Robert and I first created Battle Beast way back in Invincible issue #19 as a way to increase Invincible's Rogues gallery, I wasn't sure if he'd be a big character who'd come back throughout the series, or a character who'd die a terrible gory death right away.

"Robert always kept me and the readers on our toes, he could command a death at any moment, and you know I'd always jump at the chance to carry out the visual execution!

"Luckily, Battle Beast became a fan favourite and lived to tell a larger tale! It's amazing to be working with Robert again in the Invincible Universe.

"A while ago, I was telling him I wasn't sure what project to do next, and when he mentioned us doing a Battle Beast series together, I jumped at the idea of being back on a creator-owned book, enlarging the Invincible Universe even more!

"I'm really happy to be back at Image Comics and Skybound, and can't wait for you to see the story we are fleshing out in this series! I haven't had this much fun since Invincible!"

What will Invincible Universe: Battle Beast be about?

As Kirkman explains, the new series will be set between comics #19 and #55, and will take a look at a lost period in Battle Beast's life when he attempted to find an enemy strong enough to kill him.

Who is Battle Beast in Invincible?

Shrinking Rae and Bulletproof in Invincible season 2. Amazon Studios

Battle Beast is a warrior whose quest is to find an enemy strong enough to kill him, providing him with a glorious death.

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast will begin in April 2025. Invincible season 3 will begin on February 6, 2025.

