Speaking during a marathon RadioTimes.com live Q&A – alongside cast members John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness), Burn Gorman (Owen Harper) and Naoko Mori (Toshiko Sato) – David-Lloyd revealed he previously almost nabbed a part in Doctor Who before being forced to pull out of the BBC sci-fi series.

“I actually got an audition for Doctor Who many years before for a really small part and I was so gutted that I couldn’t do it because I was already signed to another project. It was always one show that I really wanted to get on,” he explained.

Fortunately, however, David-Lloyd did get to appear on Doctor Who several years later. The actor starred as Ianto Jones in 2008’s two-part story The Stolen Earth/ Journey's End, in which the members of Team Torchwood joined forces with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and time-travellers including Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen).

For David-Lloyd, it was a dream come true. “[When I did Torchwood], they said ‘the two shows shall never meet’. And I thought ‘Oh, I’m never going to be in Doctor Who now’. So when I found out about it I was really excited," he said. "It ticked one off the bucket list.”

And even better for David-Lloyd: Whovians around the globe are scheduled to revisit the episode this Sunday as part of a fan watchalong event (starting 7pm on 19th April), with Tennant, Tate, Barrowman and writer Russell T Davies set to provide Twitter commentary through the two-parter.

Unfortunately, not all of the original Torchwood cast appeared in the episode, Gorman and Mori’s characters killed off before the events of The Stolen Earth. However, could either actor appear in a future instalment of Who?

It wouldn't be impossible. After all, Peter Capaldi actually appeared in Torchwood mini-series Children of Earth as Home Office permanent secretary John Frobisher before accepting the role of The Doctor.

Is there a chance, say, Burn Gorman could make a similar leap? Would he be up for a role?

“I would obviously love to, I’m a huge fan,” he said. “Never say never!”

There you have it: there’s no reason Burn couldn’t make the jump to Who. And, judging by Torchwood’s previous form, maybe even as a future Doctor.

You heard it here first.

Advertisement

All four seasons of Torchwood are available to watch on BBC iPlayer – check out what else is on with our TV Guide