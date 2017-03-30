The comic writer, who is also known for shows including Screenwipe, Weekly Wipe, 10 O'Clock Live, will use clips to show the audience how he brings his work to screen.

Buy tickets: Masterclass: Charlie Brooker in Conversation

The masterclass will take place at the BFI on Sunday 9th April at 8pm.

More like this

Brooker's event comes towards the end of the Festival, which begins on Friday 7th April with a special appearance of Maigret star Rowan Atkinson, who will unveil new scenes from the upcoming instalment Night at the Crossroads.

Advertisement

Thandie Newton and Craig Parkinson will take part in a panel at the Line of Duty event on the Saturday, joining a festival line-up which also includes Michael Palin, Maggie Smith and Aidan Turner.