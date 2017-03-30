His character may have met his end in Line of Duty series three, but Craig Parkinson – AKA devious DI 'Dot' Cottan – will back to run his eye over series four's investigation at a special Radio Times event this April.

The actor will be joining series four star Thandie Newton, Line of Duty stalwart Adrian Dunbar and creator Jed Mercurio at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival for a discussion about the making of the hit BBC1 police thriller.