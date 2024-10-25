So, we're breaking down what happened, how it ended and what it could mean for an as-yet-unannounced season 3.

Season 1 introduced us to a cast of characters living in an alternative future where ethereal 'angels' appear to announce the time of someone’s death – and that they are heading to hell.

At the appointed time, three demonic creators called Executors appear to beat the victim to within an inch of their lives, then suck out what we can only presume is their soul before leaving burnt bones in their wake.

Hellbound is a fascinating series because it focuses not on unravelling the mystery of these creatures, but instead on how humanity reacts to the sudden appearance of them.

It's also worth noting that season 1 does make references to the world outside of Korea, but the main focus is on how the residents react to this very supernatural occurrence.

Hellbound season 2 ending explained: What is the mass decree?

Moon Geun-young as Miss Sunshine in Hellbound. Won-jin Jo/Netflix © 2024

It’s about now that viewers realise we’ve only seen resurrections and demonstrations in season 2; this is the first reappearance of the 'angels', and the first target is Lee Sugyeong herself, who has spent the last few hours playing Kim Jeong-chil for the fool he is.

Each is appearing for a mass decree, sentencing hundreds to hell at their appointed times and setting up a potential season 3.

Some characters we like, others we hate, and some we've just met. Each is now bound to go to the same place, albeit at different times.

It’s a beautiful scene, but also chilling, as everyone from the good, the bad and the down-right ugly see themselves being sentenced.

The series ends there, with the promise of an even more broken, religiously polarised world in season 3.

We know it’s not been announced yet, but leaving things on such a cliffhanger means that we should see a season 3, even if it takes a while.

What happened to Kim Jeong-chil?

Unlike season 1, season 2 is one complete story. As season 1 was set from around 2020-2027, another four years has passed, sending us into the 2030s and a world forever changed by the threat of hell.

Episode 1 sees Kim Jeong-chil somehow hanging on to power as the chairman of the New Truth. They’ve had Park Jeong-ja in their custody, and she is shellshocked; her appearance is wild and she seldom speaks, but it soon becomes clear she can sense the moments when others will die – prophesying to Jeong-chil about his own demise.

New Truth dubs her 'the Resurrected One' and, as a new figurehead, the bestower of a new doctrine from God which they will write and she will parrot.

He also begins an uneasy alliance with the Korean government and its figurehead, Secretary Lee Sugyeong, who easily makes him believe they are allies, but this comes back to bite him in the end.

Hellbound.

Min Hye-jin is now a part of a group which protects the quickly-growing Toughie, while continuing to help those she can, including Park Jeong-ja.

Detective Jin Kyung-hun is looking after his cancer-ridden daughter until the New Truth’s former chairman is resurrected.

Unlike Park Jeong-ja, Jung Jinsu is almost normal, except for the visions of the Executors he sees in mirrors. He also doesn’t have any apparent memories of hell, but, as no one knows what happened to him, is able to reappear and work his way into the Arrowhead, to help rescue Park Jeong-ja.

The final episode sees the rescue going off with several hitches, as well as the death of Kim Jeong-chil.

As chaos reigns, ethereal voices and glowing faces materialise in their dozens: 'angels' with melodic and mostly-female voices.

What happened in season 1?

Season 1 introduced us to several factions: we have a religious group – the New Truth – who turn these demonstrations of justice into the key doctrine of their sect. They are led by the calm and charismatic Chairman Jung Jinsu, a down-to-earth man who just wants others to understand God’s will and that they must rise above their sinful nature.

We also have the Arrowheads, a militant wing closely tied to the New Truth who later break away, which is full of young people who take a righteous glee in violence. They are fanatics who force those they see as 'sinners' to suffer before they go to hell.

Finally, we have the police, who view the inciting 'demonstration' as murder, and, via Detective Jin Kyung-hun, we get to see how normal society goes from curiosity about the strange, supernatural occurrence to fear and panic as Korea is twisted into a theocracy.

Hellbound.

The fascinating part about why this series works is South Korea has a very long relationship with religion, from its own shamanistic origins to a modern occupation with monotheism.

Christianity, especially Protestantism and Catholicism, is huge there. However, there are also a huge number of new religious movements and cults which take Christianity and spin it off from just your regular mega-churches.

The interesting part of Hellbound isn’t confirming if God is real and that these beings are 'angels' or 'demons'. Rather, it’s about how society reacts when people take it for granted that this is the case.

New Truth believes it, the Arrowhead believes it, and while each may react differently, no one questions that either group has gotten this key piece of information wrong.

Also, both claim, in their own fanatical and terrifying ways, to be the ones who understand God’s plan in dragging seemingly good people to hell, be it uncovering their sins or profiting off of the demonstrations.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Season 1 was split into two distinct arcs, the first (episodes one to three) in which Korea comes to terms with the decrees and demonstrations, birthing the Arrowhead, which begins online with the local equivalent of TikTok and Twitch.

It also focuses on Park Jungja, a mother of two who is given a decree and becomes a public example of the demonstration.

In the frantic run-up to her own death, she is being chased by both factions as a figurehead for their own twisted beliefs. Jungja just wants to make sure her kids are protected, and if this means agreeing to the first public demonstration so that her kids will have money to live without her, then she’ll do it.

We are also introduced to Min Hye-jin, who begins as Jeong-ja’s lawyer but, during the time skip in episodes 3 and 4, begins her own arc of change and becomes part of a new faction, which wants to help the damned.

The first arc ended with the revelation that Jung Jinsu himself was given a decree, decades before this all started, and is now bound for hell himself; dragged away never to be seen again.

The second arc focuses on a baby, Toughie, who is given a decree moments after her birth. The final episodes are a scramble to figure out how to save her, but also what this means for the established beliefs of both the New Truth and Arrowhead.

Original sin, the idea that a baby is born tainted, was not previously a part of their doctrine, which sends the new leader, Kim Jeong-chil, into a panic. He’s no real chairman, and the video of Toughie’s decree sends him and his organisation into a doctrinal tailspin.

The season ends with the death of Toughie’s parents, who sacrifice themselves to save their daughter, and the mysterious resurrection of Park Jeong-ja.

Hellbound is streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.