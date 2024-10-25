It's now 2024 and the second season dropped this week with six new episodes.

Now it's done, we're as sad as Miss Sunshine – but the real question is simple:

Will there be a Hellbound season 3?

We hope so, but right now there hasn't been an official announcement.

We know that Netflix sometimes lets series end on an obvious cliffhanger, just like Hellbound season 2, only to axe the series to fan uproar. We're looking at you: Kaos, 1899 and others.

At the end of the day, it's all about cost and ratings.

Netflix has a big range of series set in Korea or by Korean productions and it tends to take a little longer to get series, just look at sci fi series The Silent Sea or historical zombie-fest Kingdom, neither have been officially canceled but they've also not had new seasons officially announced and rumours are flying they've been 'soft' cancelled, where series are just left to fade into obscurity.

Even fan-favourite Squid Game has taken some time to get to us, and only after it attained universal critical acclaim.

So, yes, we don't know, but we can only hope we'll get a season 3. Our advice is to binge both the seasons several times so that Netflix knows you want to see more.

Which cast members could be in a potential Hellbound season 3?

The following cast members could return for a potential season 3:

Kim Sung-cheol as Jung Jinsu

Kim Hyun-joo as Min Hye-jin

Kim Shin-rock as Park Jung-ja

Moon So-ri as Senior Secretary Lee Sugyeong

Cho Dong-in as Pinwheel

Im Sung-jae as Cheon Seh-yeong

Yang Ik-june as Jin Kyung-hun

Lee Re as Jin Hee-jung

Hong Eui-joon as Kim Sung-jip

What could the plot of a potential Hellbound season 3 be?

Given that this season introduced Senior Secretary Lee Sugyeong and her nasty little plan to play everyone, especially the New Truth's chairman, for fools, it's safe to say now she's been told she's hell bound that we'll see her trying to get out of it.

It's safe to say Min Hye-jin and Jin Kyung-hun will probably team up again, especially if it involves unravelling the mystery of Toughie from season one.

She appears as an older girl in season 2, but there are still no answers about how she survived and, more importantly, why.

Hopefully this means we'll learn more about Hell too!

As season 1 showed us anyone can come back, it would be interesting to see if Park Jung-ja and Jung Jinsu will be the only ones resurrected but, more importantly, it would be good to know why when neither of them can be called particularly evil compared to many who had either gone to hell or are awaiting demonstrations.

Either way, we'll be sure to update you as soon as we know more about Hellbound and whether it will get a season 3.

What is Hellbound about?

Hellbound is set in a future South Korea where 'angels' appear to tell people that they will die at a set time and date and also that they are bound for hell.

Season 1 focused on society as it adjusted to this realisation, as well as on the factions which appeared as a result: the violent fanatical Arrowheads, the religious sect called New Truth and a smaller group of normal people determined to fight back.

Season 2 takes place in the early 2030s and follows the continuing fight between religious groups, after several important figures who died in season 1 return from hell.

