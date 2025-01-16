Harley Quinn is separate from DC's all-new shared cinematic universe, masterminded by James Gunn, which formally kicked off with The Suicide Squad successor Creature Commandos over the summer.

Alas, UK-based fans are still waiting for that animated Max series to arrive – and the same is true of Harley Quinn season 5, which is yet to secure a confirmed premiere date on this side of the pond.

However, the rollout in the US is looking much clearer, so read on for more on the Harley Quinn season 5 release schedule on stateside streaming service Max.

Harley Quinn season 5: When are new episodes out?

Harley Quinn season 5 episodes will be released on Thursdays at 12am PT/3am ET on Max, starting from Thursday 16th January 2025 and ending with the season finale on 20th March.

The season is expected to drop one episode per week, in line with earlier runs.

The previous four seasons were broadcast on UK channel E4 and temporarily made available to stream on Channel 4, but it is not yet clear whether the network has chosen to retain the DC series for its fifth run.

We'll update this page when more information becomes available on the UK release.

Harley Quinn season 5 release schedule

Harley Quinn season 5. Warner Bros/Max

If you're in the US, and looking ahead to Harley Quinn's rollout on Max, look no further than our full season 5 release schedule below.

Here's when to mark your calendar:

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 1 – The Big Apricot – Thursday 16th January 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 2 – The Mess Is the Point – Thursday 23rd January 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 3 – Back to School – Thursday 30th January 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 4 – Thursday 6th February 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 5 – Thursday 13th February 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 6 – Thursday 20th February 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 7 – Thursday 27th February 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 8 – Thursday 6th March 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 9 – Thursday 13th March 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Harley Quinn season 5 episode 10 – Thursday 20th March 2025 (12am PT/3am ET)

Is there a Harley Quinn season 5 trailer?

Yes! You can check out the trailer for Harley Quinn season 5 below for a glimpse of what's in store.

Harley Quinn season 5 is coming soon to Max.

