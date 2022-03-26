Halo TV series breaks record as most-watched show for Paramount+

The sci-fi show, which is based on the Xbox games of the same name – and executive-produced by Steven Spielberg – became the most-watched series on Paramount+ within the first 24 hours of its release, according to Deadline .

The TV adaptation of video game series Halo has broken viewership records on streamer Paramount+ after premiering this week.

Halo on Paramount Plus Paramount+

The record was previously held by Yellowstone prequel 1883 back in December, which drew in 4.9 million viewers.

"Bringing Halo to life as a streaming series has been one of the most rewarding efforts for Paramount+ to date and we could not be more thrilled at the massive fan response to the series' debut," said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount+.

"Along with our phenomenal partners at Showtime, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, we cannot wait for fans to experience more of this incredible universe."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series is one of the few original programmes on Paramount+, which is currently unavailable in the UK, but that's set to change soon.

It stars Orange is the New Black's Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 – a soldier living in the 26th century who is defending the United Nations Space Command from a theocratic military alliance of alien races called the Covenant.

Rounding out the cast is Shabana Amzi (The Empire), Olive Gray (Save Me), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve), Jen Taylor (RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Unsolved) and Natascha McElhone (Hotel Portofino).

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide. Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.