Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are going all out for Halloween this year
With the arrival of Amazon's true-horror series Lore on Friday the 13th and Stranger Things 2 on the 27th, October is looking particularly spooky
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have announced a slate of horror programming for the month of October in a bid to pull in Halloween holiday viewers.
The hotly-anticipated second season of Stranger Things leads the pack, with a release on Friday 27th October set to dominate the Halloween weekend.
However, Amazon's new TV series Lore, a true-horror series based on author Aaron Mahnke's podcast of the same name, will help tide people over when it drops on Friday the 13th.
The anthological series explores the horrifying reality behind common folklore, and retells them through interviews, dramatic reconstructions and animation.
While David Fincher's new Netflix series Mindhunter has been labelled as a thriller, the subject matter – which delves into a real-life department of the FBI which sought to catch criminals by understanding the psychology of serial killers and rapists – is about as scary as they come. Prepare to be creeped out when it drops on the 13th.
Amazon has already released the first season of The Exorcist TV series, which expands upon the universe created in the original film with a modern day tale of demonic possession. The good news is, it is much better than anyone could have expected.
Naturally, both services are bulking up their catalogues of horror films throughout the month.
Check out a full list of each streaming service's spookiest additions for the month of October below.
Netflix
13th October
Mindhunter David Fincher reels back the years to his crime days in this new Original series
The Babysitter - a horror comedy from the director of Charlie's Angels. This can't end well
20th October
1922 the latest Stephen King adaptation actually looks quite scary
27th October
Stranger Things 2 Time to head back to the Upside Down
Amazon Prime Video
1st October
The Exorcist: Season 1 Geena Davis stars as the mother of a possessed girl
13th October
Lore: Season 1 True horror anthology
25th October
Poltergeist There's a ghost in the house
28th October
The Shining Kubrick adapts King
31st October
Gremlins Cute toys turn into scary demons