On top of this, supernatural cop drama Lucifer and tech drama Mr Robot both return for third seasons o the 3rd and the 12th, respectively.

In the film department, there's quite a few new and classic films to keep viewers ticking over into November, including the rest of the Twilight series, McDonald's biopic The Founder and Stanley Kubrick's The Shining.

Check out all the great films and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video this October below.

1st October

The Exorcist: Season 1 TV sequel to William Friedkin's classic horror, starring Oscar-winner Geena Davis as the mother of a possessed girl

3rd October

Lucifer: Season 3 The comic book adapation, which sees the devil assisting the LAPD in rounding up evil-doers, enters its third season

Pilgrimage A group of monks (including Spider-Man's Tom Holland) transport a sacred relic across Ireland in the 13th century

5th October

Gold Post-McConaissance Matthew McConaughey stars as an opportunistic, overweight prospector on the hunt for gold in an Indonesian jungle

9th October

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as a young girl and her vampire lover in this stylish, yet ultimately soulless adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's hollow Young Adult series

11th October

Westworld (1973) The film that inspired the TV series. Disclaimer: The special effects are not quite up to scratch

Bonnie and Clyde Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway turn to a life of crime

Femme Fatale Nonsensical thriller starring Antonio Banderas and Rebecca Romijn

12th October

Mr Robot: Season 3 The anti-establishment drama is back for a third outing

The Founder McDonalds: an origin story. Michael Keaton stars as the sleazy salesman who usurps the golden arches

13th October

Lore: Season 1 Amazon's answer to the true-crime craze: an anthological series based on real-life horror podcast of the same name

15th October

Eye in the Sky Helen Mirren enters unfamiliar ground in this political thriller alongside the late Alan Rickman and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul

18th October

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Jonny Depp does his Jonny Depp thing, this time in a musical about a demonic hairdresser

Fool's Gold pre-McConaissance Matthew McConaughey in a rom-com with Kate Hudson

Irrational Man late-period Woody Allen, starring Joaquin Phoenix as an existentialist philosophy professor. One of the director's darker turns

October 25th

Pay it Forward Cheesy family drama starring Kevin Spacey and Haley Joel Osment

You've Got Mail Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan strike up a romance online in the days before Tinder

Poltergeist (1982) There's a ghost in the house

October 28th

A Man Called Ove Swedish dramedy about a crotchety old retiree who comes out of his shell after a series of interactions with his boisterous neighbours

The Wizard of Oz There's no place like Prime

The Shining Kubrick turns Stephen King's novel into disturbing psychological horror

October 31st

Gremlins Cute little toys turn into terrifying monsters. Perfect for a nostalgic halloween