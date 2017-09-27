New on Amazon Prime Video in October 2017: the best movies and TV shows coming soon
True-horror anthology series Lore and The Exorcist TV reboot lead the newcomers, while tech drama Mr Robot and Lucifer both return
As competitor Netflix prepare to roll-out cultural phenomenon Stranger Things for a second season just in time for Halloween, Amazon Prime Video is fighting back with their own horror-tinged slate of new shows this October.
A TV series of The Exorcist arrives on the first of the month, before Lore, an Amazon original show based on the true horror podcast of the same name, drops on Friday the 13th.
On top of this, supernatural cop drama Lucifer and tech drama Mr Robot both return for third seasons o the 3rd and the 12th, respectively.
In the film department, there's quite a few new and classic films to keep viewers ticking over into November, including the rest of the Twilight series, McDonald's biopic The Founder and Stanley Kubrick's The Shining.
Check out all the great films and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime Video this October below.
1st October
The Exorcist: Season 1 TV sequel to William Friedkin's classic horror, starring Oscar-winner Geena Davis as the mother of a possessed girl
3rd October
Lucifer: Season 3 The comic book adapation, which sees the devil assisting the LAPD in rounding up evil-doers, enters its third season
Pilgrimage A group of monks (including Spider-Man's Tom Holland) transport a sacred relic across Ireland in the 13th century
5th October
Gold Post-McConaissance Matthew McConaughey stars as an opportunistic, overweight prospector on the hunt for gold in an Indonesian jungle
9th October
The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as a young girl and her vampire lover in this stylish, yet ultimately soulless adaptation of Stephanie Meyer's hollow Young Adult series
11th October
Westworld (1973) The film that inspired the TV series. Disclaimer: The special effects are not quite up to scratch
Bonnie and Clyde Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway turn to a life of crime
Femme Fatale Nonsensical thriller starring Antonio Banderas and Rebecca Romijn
12th October
Mr Robot: Season 3 The anti-establishment drama is back for a third outing
The Founder McDonalds: an origin story. Michael Keaton stars as the sleazy salesman who usurps the golden arches
13th October
Lore: Season 1 Amazon's answer to the true-crime craze: an anthological series based on real-life horror podcast of the same name
15th October
Eye in the Sky Helen Mirren enters unfamiliar ground in this political thriller alongside the late Alan Rickman and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul
18th October
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Jonny Depp does his Jonny Depp thing, this time in a musical about a demonic hairdresser
Fool's Gold pre-McConaissance Matthew McConaughey in a rom-com with Kate Hudson
Irrational Man late-period Woody Allen, starring Joaquin Phoenix as an existentialist philosophy professor. One of the director's darker turns
October 25th
Pay it Forward Cheesy family drama starring Kevin Spacey and Haley Joel Osment
You've Got Mail Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan strike up a romance online in the days before Tinder
Poltergeist (1982) There's a ghost in the house
October 28th
A Man Called Ove Swedish dramedy about a crotchety old retiree who comes out of his shell after a series of interactions with his boisterous neighbours
The Wizard of Oz There's no place like Prime
The Shining Kubrick turns Stephen King's novel into disturbing psychological horror
October 31st
Gremlins Cute little toys turn into terrifying monsters. Perfect for a nostalgic halloween