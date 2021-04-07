Forces TV asks Gerry Anderson fans to vote for their favourite UFO episode ahead of special broadcast

The 14th of April 2021 would have marked the late Gerry Anderson’s 92nd birthday and to mark the occasion Anderson Entertainment are planning a celebration of his life and work, Gerry Anderson Day.

Advertisement

The day is set to feature special events, live streams, unique new content from Anderson Entertainment, one-off and limited edition products, and a special YouTube programme.

Forces TV (Freeview channel 96, Sky 181, Freesat 165 and Virgin 274) is also getting in on the action – currently home to repeat showings of Anderson’s classic 1970 sci-fi series UFO, Forces TV is running a poll to determine fans’ favourite episode.

Fans can pick from a list of five episodes selected by Anderson’s son Jamie (now head of Anderson Entertainment): ‘Mindbender’, ‘Sub-Smash’, ‘A Question of Priorities’, ‘Reflections In The Water’ and ‘The Cat With Ten Lives’.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

You can vote from 7th-1oth April at www.forces.net/forces-tv/gerry-anderson-day – on the 14th at 10pm, the winning episode will be broadcast, accompanied by some exclusive audio and video (some of it never before seen on TV) featuring Gerry Anderson himself.

Gerry Anderson Day: Best Ever UFO will then also be repeated on the 17th April at 9pm.

Originally aired from September 1970 to March 1973, UFO was co-created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson with Reg Hill and stars Ed Bishop – also the voice of Captain Blue in Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons – as Col. Ed Straker, head of the secret military agency SHADO which defends Earth from alien attack.

Gerry Anderson passed away on 26th December 2012, but his work on series including Thunderbirds, Stingray, UFO and Space: 1999 remains hugely popular with fans.

Advertisement

Visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news and check out our TV Guide to find more great television to watch.