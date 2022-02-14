Gerry Anderson concert to play classic TV themes, Jon Culshaw to host

Stand By For Action! Gerry Anderson in Concert will take place at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on Saturday 16th April 2022 and will be hosted by Jon Culshaw.

The work of legendary TV and film producer Gerry Anderson is to celebrated in a special one-off concert.

"I’m thrilled and very honoured to be hosting this fantastic occasion; an occasion which will fill the Symphony Hall auditorium with the magic of the great Gerry Anderson," said Culshaw, who provides the voices for characters including Parker and Jeff Tracy in Anderson Entertainment’s Thunderbirds audio stories.

"I grew up with Gerry Anderson’s shows, so having the opportunity to present his work to a live audience is a real delight. Stand by for Action!"

Stand By For Action! Gerry Anderson in Concert

The event will see iconic soundtracks from shows including Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, Captain Scarlet and UFO – composed variously by the likes of Barry Gray, Richard Harvey, and Crispin Merrell – performed by a full symphony orchestra and guest singers. Merrell will also perform on piano, with Harvey conducting the orchestra.

It will mark the first time that this complete, career-spanning collection of film and music will have been performed live in concert.

Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry and Director of Anderson Entertainment, said: "I cannot wait for fans to enjoy this exciting, nostalgia-packed and varied evening of iconic tunes with a full video backdrop. The concert will feature exclusive footage and newly restored colour and high-definition content. This truly is an epic journey not to be missed."

Presented by Anderson Entertainment and Carrot Productions, Stand By For Action! Gerry Anderson in Concert will take place at Symphony Hall on Saturday 16th April from 7:30pm.Tickets from £38 are available to buy now.

