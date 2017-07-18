Georgia Moffett to lead a series of Doctor Who audio adventures as the Doctor's daughter
Following on from the announcement that Jodie Whittaker is set to play the Thirteenth Doctor, another woman is set to lead the cast of a time and space drama...
Doctor Who star Georgia Moffett, who played the Doctor’s daughter Jenny in 2008 for the BBC1 sci-fi show, is set to return to the part for a series of audio adventures.
The actress – the daughter of Doctor Who star Peter Davison and wife of former Doctor David Tennant – is recording the stories this summer for production house Big Finish, with a release expected towards the end of the year.
It marks an interesting week for Doctor Who’s women after the sensational casting of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.
RadioTimes.com can also reveal that the Doctor’s daughter will have a male companion for her audio adventures: Sean Biggerstaff, the actor best know for playing Oliver Wood in the Harry Potter films, will star alongside her.
One of the new audio adventures is being written by Christian Brassington – the actor will be well known to Poldark fans for playing the loathsome Osborne Whitworth in the current series.
His episode is called Neon Reign and will be the first major production of his work, he told RadioTimes.com.