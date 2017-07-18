It marks an interesting week for Doctor Who’s women after the sensational casting of Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor.

RadioTimes.com can also reveal that the Doctor’s daughter will have a male companion for her audio adventures: Sean Biggerstaff, the actor best know for playing Oliver Wood in the Harry Potter films, will star alongside her.

One of the new audio adventures is being written by Christian Brassington – the actor will be well known to Poldark fans for playing the loathsome Osborne Whitworth in the current series.

His episode is called Neon Reign and will be the first major production of his work, he told RadioTimes.com.