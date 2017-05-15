Piper's Big Finish debut is the first time she and Tennant have worked together on Doctor Who since the 50th anniversary television special The Day of the Doctor in 2013, and the first time she has appeared as the Doctor's regular companion since 2006 TV episode Doomsday.

Volume 2 of The Tenth Doctor Adventures follows Tennant's first set of Big Finish outings with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble in 2016.

The new episodes will also star Camille Coduri as Rose's mum Jackie and Nicholas Briggs as Ice Warriors Lord Hasskor and Warrior Slaan.

"It was such a special time for me, working with Billie and David on the TV show," said Nicholas Briggs, "and it is such an honour to revisit it with them on audio."

"We were thrilled by the response to the first volume," said producer David Richardson. "David Tennant and Catherine Tate were on fantastic form, and it’s so exciting to reunite David with Billie Piper, playing the Doctor and Rose together again after nine years! Their time in the series transformed Doctor Who into a prime-time and international hit, and we’ve worked very hard to live up to the incredible standards of Russell T Davies."

In the first of the three new stories, Attack of the Zaross, an alien invasion of Earth isn’t quite what it seems.

In Sword of the Chevalier, the Doctor and Rose arrive in glamorous Slough in 1791 where they encounter an enigmatic ex-spy who has lived his life as a woman, and tackle alien slavers intent on trafficking human cargo.

And rounding off the series is Cold Vengeance, a clash with the Doctor’s old enemies the Ice Warriors.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures – Volume 2 will be available in both a Limited Edition Deluxe box set, and as three individual vanilla releases. Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor Adventures – Volume 1, starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, is currently available on CD and download from bigfinish.com