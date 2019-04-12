However, it’s unclear at this point whether we’ll actually see Glen in full Bat costume, according to Deadline.

Instead, the producers’ description of the character point to more of a mentor figure: "After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime.

"Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson [Brenton Thwaites’s character, Robin], the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success."

Set in the gritty DC Universe, Titans follows a superhero squad led by Batman’s former sidekick Robin and including alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), telepath Raven (Teagan Croft) and shape-shifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter).

Although the second season of Titans is expected to be released in autumn 2020, we’ll see Glen a lot sooner in the last season of Game of Thrones. However, his character’s fate isn't certain: at the end of season seven we saw Jorah heading back to Winterfell where he’ll not only be in danger of the White Walker army, but the wrath of little cousin Lyanna, the Lady of Bear Island.

At this point, we’re not sure who he should fear the most.

Game of Thrones season eight launches on NOWTV and Sky Atlantic in the UK from 2am on Monday 15th April