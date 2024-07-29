"So a little more freedom, some huge stories that are more about the characters and not about necessarily the technical explanations of why we're allowed to be back on TV and continue. So a couple of my favourites, just character-wise, like meeting Bender’s extended family in Mexico, for example.

"And we have a big Squid Game episode, our second one, which is called Quids Game...

"One other favourite one I'm going to point out because I wouldn't have expected it to be my favourite for the season, but just in terms of sci-fi’s ability to comment on our world today, we have our fast fashion episode coming up in the middle of the season, because we had a writer who knows a lot about fashion and she wanted to do it and I was like, 'I will find a sci-fi take on that! And it ended up being probably my favourite of the season, and we have Cara Delevingne in that."

So, as the new season arrives on Disney Plus, here's when the next episode will be released.

When is Futurama season 12 episode 2 out?

Futurama season 12 episode 2, titled Quids Game, will be released on Monday 5th August.

The new episode is a Squid Game-inspired story.

Futurama season 12. Hulu

When will new episodes of Futurama season 12 be released?

Futurama season 12 started airing on Monday 29th July 2024, with the first episode, The One Amigo, arriving on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Future episodes are expected to be released weekly, until the season finale arrives on 30th September.

Here's the full release schedule for Futurama season 12:

The One Amigo - Monday 29th July 2024 Quids Game - Monday 5th August 2024 The Temp - Monday 12th August 2024 Beauty and the Bug - Monday 19th August 2024 One Is Silicon and the Other Gold - Monday 19th August 2024 Attack of the Clothes - Monday 2nd September 2024 Planet Espresso - Monday 9th September 2024 Cuteness Overlord - Monday 16th September 2024 The Futurama Mystery Liberry - Monday 23rd September 2024 Otherwise - Monday 30th September 2024

Futurama continues on Disney Plus on Monday 5th August 2024. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year’s subscription.

