There's exciting news for From fans with the announcement that filming of the eagerly anticipated fourth season of the MGM+ horror show has officially wrapped.

From has picked up quite a cult following among horror and sci-fi fans since its debut back in February 2022 and viewers have been desperate for new episodes.

Shortly before the finale of season 3 had aired, showrunner Jeff Pinkner announced that the series would be back for a fourth season – production on which started earlier this year.

The cast made up of Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Scott McCord, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Kaelen Ohm, Pegah Ghafoori, Corteon Moore, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Avery Konrad, Robert Joy, Samantha Brown, AJ Simmons, Nathan D Simmons and Douglas E Hughes have been filming in Nova Scotia, Canada since June.

But now, the show's official social media accounts have confirmed that filming has ended, saying: "BRB decoding every frame of this video for clues on Season 4 #FROM has officially wrapped and is coming soon to @mgmplus!"

It also shared a 30-second video of the cast messing around on the set celebrating that filming had wrapped, which got fans extremely excited with one responding: "ok, now start filming season 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10."

An exact release date has yet to be confirmed but it has been reported that the new episodes will drop sometime in 2026 of which there will be 10, akin to the show's previous seasons.

Season 3 ended on some characteristically bizarre cliffhangers which included the arrival of a mysterious new villain known as The Man in the Yellow Suit, and a time travel storyline involving the teenage Julie.

Whilst we have no specifics, From's creator John Griffin did share some hints about upcoming storylines alongside the season 4 renewal.

He said: "In season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare."

Star Perrineau also previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about his predictions for season 4, saying he expects a "rift" and "division" between the residents of From's nameless town.

